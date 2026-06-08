2026 Outlook: Calvin Ridley

Sadly, the end of Ridley's career seems to be rapidly approaching. The 31-year-old only played seven games last season and only topped 30 receiving yards in two of those games. The downfield role in Tennessee is expected to be occupied by rookie Carnell Tate in 2026, and Wan'Dale Robinson should out-target Ridley underneath. For those reasons, we would not draft Ridley before the final rounds of your draft, if at all. The one out he may have is if a team suffers an injury at receiver and chooses to trade for him in August. Even then, Ridley isn't worth more than a dart throw in the double-digit rounds. If you want some case for optimism, Ridley's 1.91 yards per route run did lead the Titans last season.

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