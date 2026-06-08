2026 Outlook: Cam Little

We view Little as a top-five kicker heading into 2026, worthy of a pick in the final two rounds of your draft. Little's accuracy actually fell off in his second season, but the offensive environment improved so much that he still finished as a top-five kicker in Fantasy. Little has made 13 of 16 kicks from beyond 50 yards in the last two seasons, so he could be slightly more valuable in leagues that give bonuses for longer kicks. In the Fantasy playoffs, he has two dome games and one game in Florida, so you should avoid bad weather when it matters most.

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