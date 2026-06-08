2026 Outlook: Cam Skattebo

Even though Skattebo will be one of Fantasy's most polarizing players, you should expect him to get taken within the first 50 picks (if not 40 picks) in every draft. That's because for every manager scared to trust Skattebo coming off a major injury (fibula fracture and ligament rupture), there will be someone who hopes he can replicate the 19.1 PPR points per game he delivered in six games as the lead Giants RB last season. And based on the Giants' offseason moves, the new coaching staff seems to believe in Skattebo since the team didn't add any running backs to the roster (but did add a big offensive lineman in rookie Francis Mauigoa). Coach John Harbaugh didn't put a timeline on when he expects Skattebo back on the field, but it sounds like he has a chance to be ready for training camp. If you're squeamish to draft Skattebo, here's an idea: Target him with a Round 4 pick, and also grab teammate Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the double-digit rounds to lock up what should be a solid Giants run game.

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