2026 Outlook: Cam Ward

View Ward as a high-upside QB3 who is not a recommended pick in one-QB leagues. That being said, there are several reasons to believe in Ward taking a big step forward in Year 2, and that starts with how he finished last year. Ward was QB14 from Week 14-17 and had his most efficient games as a passer in that final month. He got a new offensive coordinator in Brian Daboll and two new receivers in Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson. The offensive line could also have two new starters. We are hopeful Daboll draws up a few more QB runs and the offensive line can protect Ward better than they did last year, when he was sacked 55 times. All those reasons for optimism are why Ward remains a top-20 QB in Dynasty, with the potential to move higher early in the 2026 season.

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