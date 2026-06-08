2026 Outlook: Cardinals

The Cardinals defense was among the worst in the NFL in 2025, and we don't expect things to change much in 2026. We don't recommend drafting the Cardinals DST in the majority of leagues. Last season, Arizona was No. 29 in sacks (30), No. 6 in most yards allowed (6,081) and No. 3 in most points allowed (470). Safety Budda Baker is the star on defense, but this is a unit that needs to make dramatic improvements this season before Fantasy managers can trust them. Keep an eye on what develops this season, and the Cardinals DST can be a waiver-wire addition as the year goes on if the defense somehow surprises us compared to what happened in 2025.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation