2026 Outlook: Carnell Tate

Tate, the No. 4 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, should battle Wan'Dale Robinson for the target lead in his rookie year, with Robinson working more underneath and Tate seeing more downfield targets. Tate's college production may look underwhelming, but it is worth remembering that he has played with Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, and Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State. The Titans' receiver room doesn't feature nearly that much talent. Last year, Tate averaged 3.17 yards per route run with an aDOT of 14.62 and was not credited with a drop by PFF. He is our favorite rookie wide receiver and is worth a top-three pick in all formats in rookie drafts. If Cam Ward takes a step forward as a passer, Tate could be a top-20 wide receiver as soon as 2026. View Tate as a high-upside WR3 in 2026, worthy of a pick as early as Round 6 in full-PPR leagues.

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