2026 Outlook: Cedric Tillman

Tillman enters 2026 in competition for snaps in a crowded Browns receiving room and thus should not be drafted outside of the deepest of leagues. The Browns added two rookie wide receivers in the NFL Draft, which makes Fantasy relevance an uphill battle for Tillman. Back in 2024, Tillman showed promise by scoring more than 18 PPR points in three straight games before getting injured two weeks later. He also caught a touchdown in Weeks 1 and 2 of the 2025 season, but he has managed very little since then. It's unlikely that Tillman becomes a reliable Fantasy contributor this season.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation