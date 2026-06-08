2026 Outlook: Chad Ryland

Ryland will compete with Joshua Karty to be the starting kicker for the Cardinals this season. Keep an eye on the competition in training camp, and the winner could turn into a waiver-wire option during the season. Ryland was the starting kicker in Arizona in 2025 and made 25 of 33 field-goal attempts and all 36 PATs. The Cardinals' offense has plenty of potential, so Ryland could emerge as a starting kicker as the season goes on. But first, he has to beat out Karty for the starting job prior to Week 1.

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