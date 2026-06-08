2026 Outlook: Chargers

The Chargers have a new defensive coordinator with Jesse Minter now the head coach in Baltimore, and Chris O'Leary will hopefully keep the Chargers DST playing at a high level this year. In 2025, the Chargers had a solid defense, posting 45 sacks and 19 interceptions while allowing just 18.9 points per game. The interceptions were tied for third in the NFL, and the points allowed were No. 7. The defense is led by Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu up front, along with standout safety Derwin James anchoring the secondary. And the Chargers spent a first-round pick in the NFL Draft on edge rusher Akheem Mesidor from Miami. We like the Chargers DST as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy option this season, and the unit is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues.

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