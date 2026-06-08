2026 Outlook: Charlie Smyth

Smyth, who was a pleasant surprise at the end of the 2025 season for the Saints, is a former Gaelic football player from Northern Ireland who emerged via the NFL's International Player Pathway Program. In the final six weeks of the season, he was a top-10 kicker in Fantasy, making four kicks of more than 50 yards. We rank him just outside the top 12 kickers, so if you want to draft him, make sure you do it in the final round. The offense should be good, and he'll get a lot of opportunities to kick indoors, but he's still relatively unproven and missed a quarter of his field goals last year.

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