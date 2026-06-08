2026 Outlook: Chigoziem Okonkwo

Okonkwo signed with the Commanders in the offseason, where he will fill Zach Ertz's shoes as the team's starting tight end. This could be an excellent opportunity to see an increase in targets, as the team has no established No. 2 option behind Terry McLaurin. In his first two seasons as a starter, Jayden Daniels has thrown 20% of his passes to tight ends, which could give Okonkwo a chance at 100 targets over a full season. We still wouldn't draft Okonkwo as more than a TE2 in Round 13 or later, but there is upside for much more, especially if Washington doesn't add to their receiver room. In 16 career games with at least six targets, Okonkwo has averaged 11.3 Fantasy points per game.

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