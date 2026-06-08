2026 Outlook: Chimere Dike

Dike will compete with Calvin Ridley and Elic Ayomanor for the WR3 role in Tennessee behind Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson. That role is unlikely to be worth much, so you can probably ignore Dike unless your league rewards points for return yards. Dike led the NFL in all-purpose yards, punt return touchdowns, and punt return average as a rookie. Depending on your scoring, he could be a starting wide receiver based on return production alone, so pay close attention to that. Dike is a hold in Dynasty leagues, even if return yards don't count, because he should get more time to develop as a receiver if he can stick in the league as a receiver. He could be worth a waiver wire claim if Robinson misses time due to injury.

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