2026 Outlook: Chris Brazzell II

Brazzell is no more than a late-round dart throw in redraft leagues, as we expect him to begin the year behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker in a pass offense that projects to be below average. He led the SEC with nine receiving touchdowns last year and accounted for 26.7% of Tennessee's receiving yards. He has the potential to become the type of big-play wide receiver that can be Fantasy relevant on low volume, and could eventually be a very good red zone threat in the NFL. We are more hopeful for him in Dynasty leagues and view him as a good pick early in Round 2 of most rookie drafts. If he makes noise at training camp, we may get more excited about spending a Round 12 pick on him in redraft as well, but 2026 is probably a development year for him, barring injury.

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