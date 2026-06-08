2026 Outlook: Chris Godwin

We view Godwin as a low-end WR3 worth a pick in Round 7 of full-PPR drafts. The 30-year-old has played 16 games over the last two seasons and has only had 936 receiving yards in those 16 games. His injury history may have caught up with him, and he just isn't the same player anymore, but with Mike Evans gone, there is significant target upside if Godwin can regain form. His 7.1 yards per target in 2025 was a career low, and his 40 receiving yards were his lowest mark since his rookie season. But it is worth remembering that he was averaging 19.7 PPR Fantasy points per game when he got hurt in 2024. There are a few wide receivers available in Round 7 that have that kind of proven upside.

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