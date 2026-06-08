2026 Outlook: Chris Oladokun

Oladokun will compete with rookie Garrett Nussmeier to be the No. 3 quarterback in Kansas City this season behind Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields. Even if Oladokun wins that battle in training camp, he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. He appeared in three games in 2025 after Mahomes and Gardner Minshew suffered knee injuries, but Oladokun struggled with a combined 35-of-55 passing for 235 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. He added five carries for 18 yards and two fumbles, and we hope Mahomes and Fields keep Oladokun on the bench for the 2026 campaign -- if he makes the final roster.

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