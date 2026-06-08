2026 Outlook: Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Rodriguez will compete for playing time in the Jaguars' backfield this preseason after reuniting with his college coach, Liam Coen. Expect him to be a Round 9 or 10 pick as good bench depth with some upside. Considering his competition is really only speedy second-year back Bhayshul Tuten, there is a pathway for Rodriguez to have a functional Fantasy role, which is a little strange to suggest since he was inactive for three games in Washington last season, had 10 or fewer carries in seven other outings, and was unceremoniously dumped by the RB-needy Commanders this offseason. Over three seasons, he has one career game with more than 79 rush yards (none over 100) and just three games with at least 14 total touches. He also has six career receptions. But the Rodriguez Coen remembers had over 1,300 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns (including three receiving) at Kentucky in 2021. It's entirely possible that Rodriguez rips away at least half of the rushing downs work for the Jaguars this year and offers weekly TD-or-bust opportunity for Fantasy managers.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation