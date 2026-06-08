2026 Outlook: Christian Kirk

Kirk joined the 49ers and should be viewed as a late-round dart throw at best in San Francisco. Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall should be ahead of him at receiver, while Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle will combine to take at least a third of the team's targets. But every one of those names has unique injury concerns, so Kirk may very well be a solid end-of-bench stash or waiver wire add if the 49ers once again deal with injuries at wide receiver. Last year was the worst year of Kirk's career, but during his three years in Jacksonville, he averaged a respectable 8.6 yards per target and had a 17-game pace of over 1,000 yards. In Kyle Shanahan's system, Kirk could be a solid WR3 if someone misses time.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation