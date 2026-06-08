2026 Outlook: Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey once again had an amazing season in 2025, but there are concerns for his Fantasy value this year. We consider him a top-five Fantasy running back, and he's worth drafting toward the middle or end of Round 1 in all leagues. Last season, McCaffrey was the No. 1 non-quarterback at 24.5 PPR points per game, with 311 carries for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns and 102 catches for 924 yards and seven touchdowns on 129 targets. All of his receiving stats were the best among running backs in 2025. He also added 26 carries for 83 yards and 11 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets in two playoff games. In total, McCaffrey had 450 total touches in 19 games, and that's a lot of work. He also turns 30 in June, so there are red flags for his Fantasy value this season. We've been here before, after McCaffrey had 417 total touches in 19 games in 2023, and then he was limited to four games in 2024 due to multiple leg injuries. Hopefully, history doesn't repeat itself and McCaffrey can have another dominant campaign in 2026. Fantasy managers should be somewhat cautious with McCaffrey, given his past, but the upside is hard to ignore. You can handcuff McCaffrey with the No. 2 running back in San Francisco -- we expect Jordan James to win that job in a competition with Kaelon Black and Isaac Guerendo -- to give yourself a backup plan. But we hope McCaffrey plays a full season again and can challenge for the top Fantasy spot in 2026.

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