2026 Outlook: Chuba Hubbard

We view Hubbard as a high-end RB3 who can be drafted as early as Round 6 of full-PPR drafts. The good news for Hubbard is that Rico Dowdle left for Pittsburgh; the bad news is that he still has to hold off Jonathon Brooks and Trevor Etienne. Hubbard struggled as a rusher last year, seeing his rate of broken tackles crater and his yards after contact per rush attempt fall half a yard off his 2024 high. Hubbard's 9.7% avoided tackle rate ranked 51st out of 52 players with at least 100 rush attempts last year. Some of that could have been due to health, as he was a more efficient rusher in the first month of the season. He will probably perform like an RB2 for as long as he stays healthy and holds off the young guys, but he doesn't have a high enough ceiling to ignore the risk of the kids coming for his job.

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