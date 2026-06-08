2026 Outlook: CJ Daniels

The Rams selected Daniels in the sixth round of the NFL Draft from Miami, and he will compete for a reserve role this season. He is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2025 with the Hurricanes, Daniels caught 50 passes for 557 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games. He could emerge as the No. 3 receiver for the Rams behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but Daniels will have to prove he's better than Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith for that role. Barring an injury, we don't expect Daniels to make a significant Fantasy impact in 2026, but if he does, then you can add him off the waiver wire during the season.

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