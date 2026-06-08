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2026 Outlook: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

2026 fantasy player outlook for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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We don't recommend drafting Edwards-Helaire in the majority of leagues this season. He spent 2025 with the Chiefs, but he appeared in just two games and had seven carries for 13 yards and two catches for 9 yards on two targets. Keep an eye on where he ends up, but it's doubtful Edwards-Helaire will have a prominent role in 2026.

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