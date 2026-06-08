2026 Outlook: Colbie Young

A fourth-round pick out of Georgia, Young brings big-time size (6-foot-5, 218 pounds) to the Bengals' receiving room, but he should not be drafted outside of Dynasty leagues. In the Ja'Marr Chase/Tee Higgins era, there simply isn't room for another wide receiver to be Fantasy-relevant. If Young carves out a role early in the season, maybe he'll be worth an add, but there is no need to draft Young at this point.

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