2026 Outlook: Colby Parkinson

Parkinson had a breakout season in 2025, and we'll see if he can repeat that performance this year. We don't recommend drafting Parkinson in the majority of leagues, but he could emerge as a waiver-wire option during the season. In 2025, his sixth year in the NFL, Parkinson set career highs in catches (43), yards (408), touchdowns (eight) and targets (56), and he averaged 8.7 PPR points per game. From Weeks 10-18, Parkinson averaged 12.9 PPR points per game, but the Rams have a crowded tight end room this year. Parkinson will compete with Tyler Higbee for the starting role, but Terrance Ferguson and Max Klare will also get plenty of playing time. The good news is the Rams use plenty of multiple-tight-end sets. But Parkinson could struggle to post consistent production, which is why we don't recommend drafting him in most formats. At best, you can add Parkinson off the waiver wire during the season if he's playing well.

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