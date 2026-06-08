2026 Outlook: Cole Payton

An interesting quarterback project, Payton will compete for a roster spot with the Eagles this preseason. He's expected to be no better than third on the depth chart and may never be higher than second. The strong-armed lefty from North Dakota State can hit the far side of the field and use his mobility to his advantage, but pass rush pressure could be an issue, plus he played FCS competition in college. He's unlikely to get picked in any Fantasy draft outside of Fargo.

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