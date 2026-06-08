2026 Outlook: Colston Loveland

Loveland hit his stride during the stretch run of his rookie season, and he was one of the highest-scoring tight ends during Fantasy playoff weeks. Now looking to carry that momentum through Chicago's postseason and into the 2026 regular season, Loveland will be among the first five tight ends drafted in 2026 leagues. While his target upside will be capped by the wide array of skill players and run-first Bears tendencies, Loveland's combination of talent, red zone prowess, and his continuing and developing rapport with Caleb Williams makes him one of the best tight ends to bet on in 2026.

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