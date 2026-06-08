2026 Outlook: Cooper Kupp

Kupp is no longer a Fantasy star, but he can still be useful as a reserve receiver. He is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper formats. Kupp, who turns 33 in June, had the worst season of his career in 2025, his first in Seattle, when he averaged just 7.3 PPR points per game with 47 catches for 593 yards and two touchdowns on 70 targets. He did help the Seahawks win Super Bowl LX, and his production in the playoffs was the best stretch of his season when he had 15 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown on 23 targets in three games, averaging 12.2 PPR points over that span. We'll see if that carries over to 2026, and Kupp will compete for targets opposite Jaxon Smith-Njigba with Rashid Shaheed and Tory Horton. Most likely, Kupp will have minimal production again this season, but if he starts off the season playing well, then either add him off waivers or plug him into your lineup in deeper leagues.

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