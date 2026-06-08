2026 Outlook: Courtland Sutton

Sutton is expected to go from the No. 1 receiver in Denver to at least a 1B role with the addition of Jaylen Waddle this season. While Waddle's presence is a downgrade to Sutton's Fantasy value, he could still offer plenty of production at a reduced cost. We like Sutton as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 7 in the majority of leagues. And if he retains his status as the top target earner from Bo Nix, then Sutton could be a steal for Fantasy managers this season. He has been the top target for Nix in each of the past two seasons, which has helped Sutton average 77.5 catches for 1,049 yards and 7.5 touchdowns on 129.5 targets over that span. There's no guarantee that Nix will favor Waddle over Sutton, but it could happen given Waddle's pedigree and investment from the team, with multiple draft picks being sent to Miami. That said, it's hard to envision Sutton suffering a significant dip in production, and he did catch 10 touchdowns on just 90 targets in 2023 when Russell Wilson was his quarterback. Fantasy managers shouldn't reach for Sutton on Draft Day, but at the right price, he could offer significant upside, even with Waddle now in Denver.

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