2026 Outlook: Cowboys

Dallas deserves kudos for reconfiguring its defense considerably from last November through the 2026 NFL Draft. The unit has seven new starters from last year's Week 1 lineup, including beastly defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who made the defense better upon his arrival in 2025. The Cowboys also drafted two edge rushers, including first-rounder Malachi Lawrence, adding them to Williams and former Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary to form a formidable team to get after the quarterback. If they get the Giants in Week 1 without Malik Nabers at full strength, then this is a DST to consider streaming to begin the season.

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