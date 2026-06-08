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2026 Outlook: Cowboys

2026 fantasy player outlook for Cowboys, DST, Dallas Cowboys

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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Dallas deserves kudos for reconfiguring its defense considerably from last November through the 2026 NFL Draft. The unit has seven new starters from last year's Week 1 lineup, including beastly defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who made the defense better upon his arrival in 2025. The Cowboys also drafted two edge rushers, including first-rounder Malachi Lawrence, adding them to Williams and former Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary to form a formidable team to get after the quarterback. If they get the Giants in Week 1 without Malik Nabers at full strength, then this is a DST to consider streaming to begin the season.

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