2026 Outlook: Cyrus Allen

The Chiefs selected Allen in the fifth round of the NFL Draft from Cincinnati, and he has the chance to be a playmaker in Kansas City right away. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but Allen could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues. In rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues, Allen is worth drafting in Round 3. The Chiefs have Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton atop the depth chart, but a lot of uncertainty after that. Allen could emerge as the No. 4 receiver, and he could be worth a waiver-wire addition during the season. Allen had 51 catches for 674 yards and 13 touchdowns in 13 games for Cincinnati last year, and he could be a nice surprise for the Chiefs and Fantasy managers in 2026.

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