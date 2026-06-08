2026 Outlook: Dak Prescott

There might not be a better value on Draft Day than the guy throwing 34 times per game to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and that's why it makes sense to target Prescott with a pick in Rounds 7 or 8 in one-QB leagues. Through Week 17 last year, Prescott averaged 23.3 Fantasy points per game (six-point TDs), notching his third year in his past five with at least that average. He was especially helped by a perfect storm of that terrific receiving duo and a terrible defense that forced him to throw a lot. The result was Prescott averaging 36.8 pass attempts through Week 17 (he didn't play much in Week 18), a high number that figures to come down, but he's averaged 34.6 attempts per game over the past four seasons. Dallas' defense figures to be better in 2026, which also could bring Prescott's attempts down a little, but given the potent offensive personnel and the expected high-scoring nature of the Cowboys games this season, Prescott is set up to have another big year - but not every Fantasy manager chases him. Maybe you should.

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