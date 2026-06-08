2026 Outlook: Dallas Goedert

Goedert is still on the Fantasy radar as a startable tight end, but only with a late-round pick. The 12.3 PPR points and 8.3 non-PPR points he averaged in 2025 were actually career-highs, fueled not by the modest 5.5 targets per game he corralled but by the 11 career touchdowns he grabbed. His prior career-high for TDs was five, which is more in line with expectations for 2026, even with the team replacing A.J. Brown with rookie Makai Lemon. Look Goedert's way once you get past 110th overall.

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