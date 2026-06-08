2026 Outlook: Dallen Bentley

The Broncos selected Bentley in the seventh round of the NFL Draft from Utah, and he will compete for a role on offense this season. Bentley is not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues, and he is a long shot to get selected in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues as well. Bentley, 25, is an older prospect, but he played at Utah in 2025 with 48 catches for 620 yards and eight touchdowns on 80 targets. We expect Bentley to be the No. 4 tight end in Denver behind Evan Engram, Adam Trautman and fellow rookie Justin Joly, so don't expect Bentley to contribute much on offense this season.

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