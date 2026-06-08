2026 Outlook: Dalton Kincaid

Kincaid is worth drafting late if you like the Week 1 matchup against Houston and want to begin the year with him as your starting TE. The soon-to-be 27-year-old averaged 10.5 PPR points on 4.1 targets over 12 regular-season games in 2025. With Dawson Knox still on the team and veteran receiver D.J. Moore expected to command a large slice of the target pie, Kincaid shouldn't be considered to see much of a jump in production. Kincaid said this offseason that his knee feels great after electing not to have surgery on it, but it's a reminder of his brittle nature as he's missed at least four games in each of the past two years. Other late-round tight ends like Jake Ferguson and Dallas Goedert are considered more reliable.

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