2026 Outlook: Dameon Pierce

Pierce signed with the Eagles this season, and he will compete for a role in Philadelphia's backfield behind Saquon Barkley. We don't expect Pierce to get enough touches to matter in 2026, and he's not worth drafting in any leagues. The Eagles have Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley ahead of Pierce on the depth chart, and he's struggled to be a quality Fantasy option after a surprise rookie season in 2022 when he averaged 12.8 PPR points per game with the Texans. He's been at 5.5 PPR points per game or less in each of the past three years, and he ended 2025 as a backup with the Chiefs. Keep an eye on his role with the Eagles, but we don't have high expectations for Pierce as a Fantasy option in 2026.

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