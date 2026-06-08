2026 Outlook: Darnell Washington

A 6-foot-7 behemoth of a tight end, Washington showed some flashes with 31 catches and 364 yards in 2025, but he should not be drafted outside of deep TE-premium leagues. Though he earned only 43 targets, Washington did a lot with those opportunities, ranking seventh in yards per route run among tight ends with 40 or more targets. We'd like to see the Steelers use him more because it's fun to watch him run over defenders, but with Pat Freiermuth, DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman around, it's hard to see Washington making a difference in Fantasy leagues.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation