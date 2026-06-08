2026 Outlook: Davante Adams

Adams led the NFL in touchdown receptions last season with 14, which was amazing since he did that in 14 games. He also added another touchdown in the NFL playoffs. But he was 44th in receptions with 60 and tied for 34th in receiving yards with 789. There are concerns Adams, 33, could be slowing down, and he's only worth drafting as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in Round 5. In the seven games last season where Adams failed to score a touchdown, including the playoffs, Adams averaged just 9.3 PPR points and had just two games with more than 12 PPR points. Adams benefits from playing for Sean McVay and with Matthew Stafford, but his Fantasy production could suffer if his touchdowns decrease. That said, he plays for McVay and with Stafford, which still gives him a chance to post quality production, even at his age.

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