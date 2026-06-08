2026 Outlook: David Njoku

After nine seasons with the Browns, Njoku joins the Chargers and will compete with Oronde Gadsden to be the team's top tight end, and he is best left for deep leagues as he faces too much target competition in Los Angeles. He is also coming off an injury-plagued 2025 season during which he averaged a paltry 24.4 yards per game. It's worth noting that he actually out-targeted Harold Fannin Jr. in the first five games of the season before leaving Week 6 with an injury and never fully regaining his role upon his return. Njoku was on pace for 102 targets in Weeks 1-5, perhaps signaling that he can still be a reliable pass catcher even as he enters his age-30 season. The best strategy is to wait for Njoku to prove it before putting him on your Fantasy team.

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