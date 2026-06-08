2026 Outlook: Deion Burks

Burks, a seventh-round pick by the Colts in the 2026 NFL Draft, will battle Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for the WR3 job in Indianapolis this year. Burks ran a blazing fast 4.30 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and was second at Oklahoma last year in receptions (57), receiving yards (520), and receiving touchdowns (4). He is undersized and will most likely be limited to a slot role if he is able to get on the field regularly in the NFL. Players like Burks have been hurt by the league's fascination with two- and three-tight end sets, and Shane Steichen was an early adopter of the heavy personnel. You can leave Burks on the waiver wire in redraft leagues and not draft him before Round 4 in a rookie draft.

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