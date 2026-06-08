2026 Outlook: Demarcus Robinson

Robinson will again be a reserve receiver with the 49ers this season, but he should not be drafted in any Fantasy leagues. Robinson, at best, will be the No. 5 receiver in San Francisco behind Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling. We don't expect Robinson to get enough targets to be a consistent Fantasy option, and he struggled in 2025 with the 49ers, with 22 catches for 276 yards and one touchdown on 35 targets in 14 games. If Robinson does start making plays this season, then add him off the waiver wire in deeper leagues.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation