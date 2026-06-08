2026 Outlook: Demond Claiborne

Claiborne jumped onto the Fantasy radar at the NFL Combine when he ran a ridiculous 4.37 40-yard dash, and his game speed is just as fast. Outside of Jeremiyah Love, Claiborne has the most breakaway upside in this rookie class. In addition to the home runs, Claiborne showed an excellent ability to make quick lateral cuts to create space and extra yards at Wake Forest -- specifically on zone cutback runs. Claiborne could move up the depth chart fast and project to be the heir apparent to Aaron Jones in this offense, but it is unlikely to happen in 2026. He is not worth rostering in Fantasy leagues.

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