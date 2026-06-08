2026 Outlook: Denzel Boston

While Cleveland's first-round pick, KC Concepcion gets a lot of buzz, Boston is another exciting rookie who could be worthy of a late-round Fantasy pick. Boston, a big-bodied outside receiver taken in the second round by Cleveland, has uncertain playing time early, so you may want to wait until you see something out of Boston before putting him on your Fantasy roster. He'll obviously have to compete with Harold Fannin Jr. and Concepcion for targets, but don't overlook veteran receiver Jerry Jeudy in all of this. Factor in Cleveland's uncertainty at quarterback, and you can see why a lot is working against Boston's Fantasy value as a rookie. Still, he is someone to keep on your radar in deeper leagues.

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