2026 Outlook: De'Zhaun Stribling

The 49ers selected Stribling in the second round of the NFL Draft, and he should compete for a prominent role this season. Stribling is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all seasonal leagues, and he's a second-round pick in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. San Francisco has a revamped receiving corps this season with Mike Evans, Christian Kirk and Stribling joining Ricky Pearsall. Stribling should have the chance to earn targets in his rookie campaign, and we'll see if he can develop a quality rapport with Brock Purdy. Stribling spent 2025 at Ole Miss, and he had 55 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. There's a chance for Stribling to be a key contributor for the 49ers for many years to come, and we hope he starts off his career playing well in 2026.

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