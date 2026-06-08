2026 Outlook: DK Metcalf

Metcalf is a mid-round pick who should go off the board in Round 7 or later after averaging a disappointing 12.5 PPR Fantasy points per game last season. Metcalf earned only 99 targets in 15 games, and with the Steelers trading for Michael Pittman, targets could still be difficult to come by. His target per-route run rate has been below 22% in three straight seasons. Unless that bounces back, you can forget about Metcalf being an elite Fantasy option again. He also may not be a great fit for Aaron Rodgers, who likes to get rid of the ball quickly and isn't the deep ball thrower he once was. The good news: Metcalf's early average draft position is the lowest it has been since his 2019 rookie season, so you no longer have to reach for him and can draft him as your WR3 or WR4. He probably doesn't offer league-winning upside, but he could be a good flex in Fantasy lineups.

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