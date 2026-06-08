2026 Outlook: Dontayvion Wicks

Wicks failed to live up to explosive performances that have made him a waiver-wire add in each of the last two seasons because volume was always an issue in Green Bay. After signing with the Eagles, volume figures to once again hold him back. The Eagles traded A.J. Brown but drafted Makai Lemon and Eli Stowers, both of whom could surpass Wicks in total targets as rookies. They also have DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert returning to a team that remains run-first -- Jalen Hurts has barely surpassed the 3,000 passing yards mark on average over the last two seasons. Without much volume to go around, Wicks is best left undrafted in 2026 Fantasy leagues.

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