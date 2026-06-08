2026 Outlook: Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Thornton could be a playmaker for the Raiders this season, but he has a lot to prove in Fantasy and reality in his sophomore campaign in 2026. He is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues, but he could be a waiver-wire addition during the year. Las Vegas has a relatively weak receiving corps on paper coming into the season, with Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker and Jack Bech atop the depth chart. Thornton, if he earns enough playing time and targets, could prove to be a valuable weapon for the Raiders, but he's coming off a disappointing rookie year in 2025 with 10 catches for 135 yards on 30 targets. We'll see if new coach Klint Kubiak and the new quarterback duo of Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins can rely on Thornton, and if that happens, then he could be a waiver-wire addition as the season goes on.

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