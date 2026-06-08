2026 Outlook: Drake London

We view London as a top-five wide receiver and a borderline first-round pick in PPR leagues. London hasn't quite ascended to the elite tier of Fantasy wide receivers, but he's as good as it gets in Tier 2. His real superpower, so far, has been dominating targets, and he has averaged more than nine targets per game over the last two seasons. Tua Tagovailoa joined the team in the offseason to compete with Michael Penix, and whatever you think of those two lefties, the fact that the Falcons added depth at the position at least helps London's floor. New head coach Kevin Stefanski could throw a few more targets towards the tight ends, but London has so little competition for wide receiver targets that we don't think it will hurt him. He doesn't even turn 25 until July, so it is possible we still haven't seen the best from London.

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