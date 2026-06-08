2026 Outlook: Eli Heidenreich

Heidenreich should only be drafted in very deep leagues and Dynasty leagues. The seventh-round pick out of Navy is a unique prospect. Though listed as a running back, he is much more than that. Heidenreich caught 51 balls for 941 yards and six touchdowns for the Midshipmen last season. He carried 77 times and averaged 6.5 yards per carry. He is a multipurpose offensive weapon, but will likely struggle to get playing time as a rookie.

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