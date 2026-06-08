2026 Outlook: Eli Raridon

A third-rounder out of Notre Dame, Raridon will attempt to land some playing time with the Patriots this preseason, but veteran Hunter Henry and new addition Julian Hill will likely force him into a backup job. It's why Raridon will only get taken with a pick between 20th and 35th overall in rookie-only drafts and late in deeper keeper leagues. A massive 6-foot-6, 245-pounder with not-bad 4.62 speed, Raridon broke out as a senior at Notre Dame for 482 yards on 32 scoreless catches. He has just enough speed to outrun most linebackers down the field and can adjust to off-target and back-shoulder throws, plus he's balanced and plays with toughness both as a receiver and as a blocker. Unfortunately, he's not yet a solid route runner and will get caught from behind, plus his blocking technique could use some help. It's possible that he becomes the replacement for Henry, who is scheduled for free agency after this season. In five years with the Patriots, Henry averaged over 9.7 PPR points once (this past year). It wouldn't be an expensive bet to make that Raridon becomes Drake Maye's top TE from 2027 through 2030, but that might not mean a ton for Fantasy.

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