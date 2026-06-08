2026 Outlook: Elic Ayomanor

Ayomanor will battle Calvin Ridley and Chimere Dike to be the WR3 in Tennessee behind Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson. Considering this offense ranked 30th in passing yards and 31st in passing touchdowns last year, the WR3 role is not one worth targeting in Fantasy drafts, and it makes sense to leave Ayomanor on the waiver wire in all but the deepest of redraft leagues. While he did lead Tennessee in targets last year, his 5.8 yards per target was abysmal, and his role was more the product of injuries and a lack of talent around him. We understand if you want to hold on to Ayomanor a little longer in Dynasty leagues, but even there, he is no longer a must-roster player.

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