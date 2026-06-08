2026 Outlook: Elijah Higgins

Higgins will once again be a reserve tight end for the Cardinals this season behind Trey McBride, and Higgins is not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. In 2025, Higgins had 30 catches for 301 yards on 37 targets in 17 games. He could be a waiver-wire addition in deeper leagues if McBride were to miss any time due to injury, but we don't expect Higgins to help Fantasy managers in most formats if McBride is healthy in 2026.

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